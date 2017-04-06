Country Picks: Green Level Entertainers at Durham’s Blue Note Grill

The Triangle area has long been recognized as a center of hard-driving, traditional bluegrass. And the Green Level Entertainers have been singing songs of Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and the newer Newgrass music for some 25 years. The Entertainers are: brothers Tony and Gary Williamson, Jim Watson and Leroy Savage.
They’ll put their superb picking and singing on display from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Blue Note Grill in Durham (no cover). Get more info at thebluenotegrill.com.
Other highlights
- If you hunger for more bluegrass (and BBQ), Leroy Savage and friends will play Wednesday at Durham’s Original Q Shack.
Comments