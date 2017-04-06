Jazz Picks: A Tribute to Latin Jazz Masters at Durham’s Motorco

On Saturday, the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra presents Ritmo Caliente: A Tribute to Latin Jazz Masters featuring Chico O’Farrill’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite. The show also features guest artists Billy Marrero, Ramon Ortiz and Pako Santiago.
The show happens at 8 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. Tickets are $15. For more info, visit motorcomusic.com.
Other highlights
- Friday, The Za Um perform at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Kate McGarry performs Friday at Durham’s Beyu Caffe, with the Keith Ganz Trio featuring Paul Creel and Jon Curry. 7 and 9 p.m. $16. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Saturday, Beyu Caffe has vocalist Rhonda Thomas. 7 and 9 p.m. $17. Info: Tickets beyucaffe.com.
- Sunday, the Al Strong Quartet (ASQ) leads an Art of Cool Jazz jam session for the Full Frame Film Festival’s final day of films outside the Carolina Theatre in Durham. 3-6 p.m. Free. Info: alstrongmusic.com.
Comments