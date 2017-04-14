Country Picks: Steve Martin with Steep Canyon Rangers at DPAC

Even while he was that “wild and crazy guy” eliciting laughter on “Saturday Night Live,” Steve Martin was honing his chops on the five-string banjo. In his latest career turn, Martin records and tours with the Steep Canyon Rangers, the talented bluegrass combo that began playing music together in the late 1990s while students at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 2011, the Martin and the Rangers won IBMA’s prestigious Entertainer of the Year award. On their own, the Rangers’ “Nobody Knows You” earned a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2012.
On Thursday and Friday, April 20-21, Martin and the Rangers will pick and sing at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Comedian Martin Short will also perform. Get more details at dpacnc.com.
Other highlights
- Durham’s Blue Note Grill will host Johnny Folsom Four on Saturday, and Carolina Lightnin’ on Thursday, April 20.
