Music News & Reviews

April 10, 2017 12:53 PM

Classical Picks: Bach’s ‘St. John Passion’ at Duke Chapel and UNC

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

J.S. Bach’s moving choral work, “St. John Passion,” recounting the events leading up to the crucifixion of Christ, gets two performances this Easter weekend.

▪ On Friday, the Gaechinger Cantorey (Choir and Baroque Orchestra of the Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart) brings it to UNC’s Memorial Hall (8 p.m. $15-$69. 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org).

▪ On Saturday, in Duke University Chapel, the Chapel Choir performs the piece as the finale of its Bach cantata series (3 p.m., Free. 919-681-9488 or chapel.duke.edu).

Comments

