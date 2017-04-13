Jazz Picks: Rising jazz star Cécile McLorin Salvant at Duke’s Baldwin

Cécile McLorin Salvant, who recently won her first Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album, performs at Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium on Saturday.
Salvant has been compared by The New York Times to Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. This will be her second straight season at Duke Performances. She’ll be joined by New Orleans pianist Sullivan Fortner. Showtime is 8 p.m. Get info on the show at dukeperformances.duke.edu.
Other highlights
- It’s smooth jazz from Buff Dillard Friday at Durham’s Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $20. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, the Lenore Raphael Trio with Ray Blue play at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Saturday at the Beyu, it’s jazz-hip-hop with The jonDoe. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- At the Sharp Nine on Saturday, it’s the Shaquim Muldrow Quartet. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
