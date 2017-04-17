Jazz Picks: The NCCU Jazz Festival in Durham through Saturday

The NCCU Jazz Festival continues through Saturday with concerts, master classes and workshops. Among the performances: Eve Cornelious with the NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble on Friday and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble’s special concert with international jazz trombonist John Fedchock on Saturday. Both of those shows take place at 8 p.m. at B.N. Duke Auditorium on the NCCU campus.
For other concerts and details about the festival, visit nando.com/nccujazz2017.
Other highlights
- The Freelon ALS Fund presents Design a World Without ALS Benefit Concert, featuring Nnenna Freelon, on Thursday (April 20) at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. The event celebrates Durham-based architect and educator Phil Freelon, who was diagnosed with ALS last year. Special guests include Take 6, Regina Carter, John Brown Little Big Band, the NCCU Jazz Ensemble and more. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Info: carolinatheatre.org.
- Friday at the Beyu Caffe in Durham, it’s Arun Luthra. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, the Kobie Watkins Grouptet plays at Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Saturday at the Beyu, Becca Stevens performs. 7 and 9 p.m. $18.50. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Sunday, it’s “Ella at the Savoy: A Centennial Tribute” at Sharp Nine Gallery. 7 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
