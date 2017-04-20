Classical Picks: ETHEL performs ‘Documerica’ for NC State LIVE series

The NC State LIVE series finishes out its season Saturday with the indie-classical string quartet, ETHEL, in a program called “Documerica.” The quartet plays newly commissioned works by its own members and other composers, all from different backgrounds and musical genres. Vintage photos are projected during the performances representing environmental and social issues still relevant today.
Stewart Theatre, 8 p.m. $25-$30. 919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu.
Other highlights
- Raleigh Camerata performs Baroque works by J.S. Bach, Handel, Couperin and Monteverdi in Durham (Saturday) and Raleigh (Sunday). Details at raleighcamerata.com.
- Triangle Wind Ensemble and UNC-Chapel Hill Wind Ensemble join forces for a program Sunday in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall with works by Prokofiev and Grainger. Details at trianglewind.org.
- Raleigh Civic Symphony presents a program inspired by rivers and lakes, including a premiere by jazz bassist, Rufus Reid. Details at raleighcivicsymphony.com.
