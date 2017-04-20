Country Picks: Balsam Range brings bluegrass to Cary Arts Center

Since their 2014 twin victories as IBMA’s Entertainer and Vocal Group of the Year, Haywood County’s Balsam Range has gained wide-ranging popularity as one of the most exciting bluegrass bands on the circuit. The band is known for its powerful vocals and imaginative original songs. Banjo player Marc Pruett, a North Carolina Heritage Award honoree, exemplifies the instrumental brilliance Balsam Range brings to every show.
On Friday, Balsam Range brings songs from “Mountain Voodoo” and their other acclaimed albums to Cary Arts Center. Get more info at townofcary.org.
Other highlights
- On Saturday, Carolina Lightnin’ plays bluegrass at Pittsboro’s Carolina Brewery and country music’s Junior Brown will honky-tonk Cat’s Cradle, which hosts the Steeldrivers on Sunday.
- MerleFest begins Thursday and continues through Sunday (April 27-30) on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Thursday’s lineup features Mandolin Orange, Del McCoury Band and other acts. For full schedule, go to merlefest.org.
Comments