Classical Picks: ‘The Pearl Fishers’ closes out NC Opera’s season

N.C. Opera’s season finale brings Georges Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” to Raleigh’s Memorial Auditorium this weekend. In ancient Ceylon, the rivalry of two pearl divers for the beautiful priestess Leila finds expression in many lush melodies, including the highly popular tenor-baritone duet, “Au fond du temple saint.” Timothy Myers conducts.
8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $26-$99. 919-782-3853 or ncopera.org.
Other highlights
- Guest conductor Tito Muñoz leads the N.C. Symphony Friday and Saturday in Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 (“The Great”) and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 (Shai Wosner, soloist). Details at ncsymphony.org.
- The Choral Society of Durham and the Duke Chapel Choir combine forces in Duke Chapel Sunday for performances of Berlioz’s Te Deum and Poulenc’s Gloria. Details at choral-society.org.
- Sunday evening in UNC’s Hill Hall, Chapel Hill Philharmonia’s free concert includes a Dvorak overture, a Brahms serenade and the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 (Andrew Zhen, soloist). Details at chapelhillphilharmonia.org.
