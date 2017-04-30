Here are the outdoor concerts you need to know about for May

Here’s the list of all the great outdoor concerts happening across the Triangle in May.
For our full 2017 Outdoor Music Guide for a whole summer’s worth of fun, visit nando.com/omg2017.
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh
Info: nando.com/walnutcreek
May 12 – Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas
May 13 – Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Zoey Dollaz
May 17 – Kings of Leon, Deerhunter, Nathaniel Rateliff
May 20 – Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell
Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh
Info: redhatamphitheater.com
May 5 – Kidz Bop
May 6 – Ben Folds
May 12 – Bastille, Mondo Cozmo
May 14 – The xx
May 26 – Maxwell, Ledisi, Leela James
N.C. Symphony Summerfest at Booth
Info: ncsymphony.org/summerfest
May 27 – New World Symphony
Hob Nob Jazz Series at Booth
May 3 – Tea Cup Gin
May 10 – Yolanda Rubin
May 17 – Mint Julip Jazz Band
May 24 – Peter Lamb & the Wolves
May 31 – Marcus Anderson
N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh
Info: ncartmuseum.org
May 6 – Mipso, River Whyless
Shakori Hills, Pittsboro
Info: shakorihillsgrassroots.org
May 4-7 – Grassroots Spring Festival: Jim Lauderdale, Donna the Buffalo, Todd Snider, Amy Helm, others
Durham Blues & Brews Festival, Durham
Info: durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com
May 20 – Willie Painter Band, Nikki Hill, Roy Roberts
Moogfest, Durham
Info: moogfest.com
Protest Stage at Motorco Park
May 18 – Talib Kweli, Omar Souleyman, Mykki Blanco, Bearcat, Pieface Girls, others
May 19 – Animal Collective, Jessy Lanza, Zola Jesus, London O’Connor, RBTS Win
May 20 – Flying Lotus, King, Professor Tune, DJ Chela, ZenSoFly
Free Outdoor Programming
Bull McCabe’s
May 19 – Riddim Macka Sound System, Selector B Steady, DJ Algoriddim
American Tobacco Amphitheater
May 20 – Joyful Noise of Electronic Music for Kids and Experimental Adults, Peanut Butter Wolf, Noize Activity
Outdoor installations including “No Permission Needed: CREATE,” “The Dream Wanderer: Lily Dale Virtual Reality,” “Jeremy Dance, Michael Stipe,” “Democracy’s Exquisite Corpse” and “SuperCollider, Scott Lindroth”
Raleigh Little Theatre Rose Garden, Raleigh
Info: raleighlittletheatre.org
FREE SERIES
North Hills, Raleigh
Info: visitnorthhills.com
Midtown Beach Music Series
May 4 – Sleeping Booty
May 11 – Legacy Motown Revue
May 18 – Band of Oz
May 25 – Tams
Midtown Bluegrass Series
May 7 – acts TBA
Back Porch Music on the Lawn, Durham
Info: americantobaccocampus.com
May 11 – Front Country, Demolition String Band
May 25 – Tellico, Skylar Gudasz
Mill Music Sessions, Rocky Mount
Info: facebook.com/RockyMountMills
May 18 – Southern Culture on the Skids
Sertoma Series, Cary
Info: townofcary.org
May 13 – Lose Strings Band
Live at Lunch, Cary
Info: townofcary.org
May 4 – Rory John Zak Duo
May 11 – Garrett Newton Duo
May 18 – Jimmy Weaver
May 25 – E.G. Peters
Six Sundays, Wake Forest
Info: wakeforestarts.org/events/six-sundays
April 30 – Marcus Anderson
May 7 – Faol Liath
May 14 – EG Peters Band
May 21 – Hank, Pattie & The Current
May 28 – Walking for Pennies
American Tobacco Amphitheater – Jus Once Gogo Band, Al Strong and the Start of Cool All Stars
Artsplosure, Raleigh
Info: artsplosure.org
May 19-21 – Phil Cook, Lacy Jags, Rise Raschid, William Bell Band, Harris Brothers, Seratones, others
Music on The Plaza, Durham
Info: northgatemall.com
May 5 – Cinco de Mayo with Los Plebes de Olancho
May 12 – Handsome Al and the Lookers, Emma Davis
May 26 – Mel Melton’s Wicked Mojos, John Dee Holeman
Friday Nights on the Tar, Louisburg
Info: townoflouisburg.org
May 19 – The Castaways
