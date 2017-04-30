Music News & Reviews

April 30, 2017 8:00 PM

Here are the outdoor concerts you need to know about for May

Here’s the list of all the great outdoor concerts happening across the Triangle in May.

For our full 2017 Outdoor Music Guide for a whole summer’s worth of fun, visit nando.com/omg2017.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh

Info: nando.com/walnutcreek

May 12 – Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas

May 13 – Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Zoey Dollaz

May 17 – Kings of Leon, Deerhunter, Nathaniel Rateliff

May 20 – Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell

Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh

Info: redhatamphitheater.com

May 5 – Kidz Bop

May 6 – Ben Folds

May 12 – Bastille, Mondo Cozmo

May 14 – The xx

May 26 – Maxwell, Ledisi, Leela James

N.C. Symphony Summerfest at Booth

Info: ncsymphony.org/summerfest

May 27 – New World Symphony

Hob Nob Jazz Series at Booth

May 3 – Tea Cup Gin

May 10 – Yolanda Rubin

May 17 – Mint Julip Jazz Band

May 24 – Peter Lamb & the Wolves

May 31 – Marcus Anderson

N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh

Info: ncartmuseum.org

May 6 – Mipso, River Whyless

Shakori Hills, Pittsboro

Info: shakorihillsgrassroots.org

May 4-7 – Grassroots Spring Festival: Jim Lauderdale, Donna the Buffalo, Todd Snider, Amy Helm, others

Durham Blues & Brews Festival, Durham

Info: durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com

May 20 – Willie Painter Band, Nikki Hill, Roy Roberts

Moogfest, Durham

Info: moogfest.com

Protest Stage at Motorco Park

May 18 – Talib Kweli, Omar Souleyman, Mykki Blanco, Bearcat, Pieface Girls, others

May 19 – Animal Collective, Jessy Lanza, Zola Jesus, London O’Connor, RBTS Win

May 20 – Flying Lotus, King, Professor Tune, DJ Chela, ZenSoFly

Free Outdoor Programming

Bull McCabe’s

May 19 – Riddim Macka Sound System, Selector B Steady, DJ Algoriddim

American Tobacco Amphitheater

May 20 – Joyful Noise of Electronic Music for Kids and Experimental Adults, Peanut Butter Wolf, Noize Activity

Outdoor installations including “No Permission Needed: CREATE,” “The Dream Wanderer: Lily Dale Virtual Reality,” “Jeremy Dance, Michael Stipe,” “Democracy’s Exquisite Corpse” and “SuperCollider, Scott Lindroth”

Raleigh Little Theatre Rose Garden, Raleigh

Info: raleighlittletheatre.org

FREE SERIES

North Hills, Raleigh

Info: visitnorthhills.com

Midtown Beach Music Series

May 4 – Sleeping Booty

May 11 – Legacy Motown Revue

May 18 – Band of Oz

May 25 – Tams

Midtown Bluegrass Series

May 7 – acts TBA

Back Porch Music on the Lawn, Durham

Info: americantobaccocampus.com

May 11 – Front Country, Demolition String Band

May 25 – Tellico, Skylar Gudasz

Mill Music Sessions, Rocky Mount

Info: facebook.com/RockyMountMills

May 18 – Southern Culture on the Skids

Sertoma Series, Cary

Info: townofcary.org

May 13 – Lose Strings Band

Live at Lunch, Cary

Info: townofcary.org

May 4 – Rory John Zak Duo

May 11 – Garrett Newton Duo

May 18 – Jimmy Weaver

May 25 – E.G. Peters

Six Sundays, Wake Forest

Info: wakeforestarts.org/events/six-sundays

April 30 – Marcus Anderson

May 7 – Faol Liath

May 14 – EG Peters Band

May 21 – Hank, Pattie & The Current

May 28 – Walking for Pennies

American Tobacco Amphitheater – Jus Once Gogo Band, Al Strong and the Start of Cool All Stars

Artsplosure, Raleigh

Info: artsplosure.org

May 19-21 – Phil Cook, Lacy Jags, Rise Raschid, William Bell Band, Harris Brothers, Seratones, others

Music on The Plaza, Durham

Info: northgatemall.com

May 5 – Cinco de Mayo with Los Plebes de Olancho

May 12 – Handsome Al and the Lookers, Emma Davis

May 26 – Mel Melton’s Wicked Mojos, John Dee Holeman

Friday Nights on the Tar, Louisburg

Info: townoflouisburg.org

May 19 – The Castaways

