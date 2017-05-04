Classical Picks: Italian opera at Durham’s Carolina Theatre

Sacred choral music from Italian opera composers is on offer Sunday in Durham’s Carolina Theatre from the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle and the Concert Singers of Cary. Lorenzo Muti leads the orchestra, chorus and four vocal soloists in Stabat Maters by Verdi and Rossini.
3 p.m. $30 (students free). 919-560-3030 or thecot.org.
Other highlights
- Voices, the Chapel Hill chorus, performs anthems by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Karl Jenkins Saturday in UNC’s Memorial Hall. Details at voiceschapelhill.org.
- Women’s Voices chorus sings about bridging boundaries with music from the U.S. and the Baltic countries at Chapel Hill’s University United Methodist Church Sunday. Details at womensvoiceschorus.org.
- Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s concert Sunday in Meredith College’s Jones Auditorium features music on Shakespearian themes by Nicolai, Prokofiev and Walton. Details at raleighsymphony.org.
Comments