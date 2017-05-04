Country Picks: Legend Loretta Lynn at Durham’s Carolina Theatre

Loretta Lynn is one-of-a-kind. She’s a bona fide working class heroine, a true coal miner’s daughter and a country music legend. Lynn was among the first to write and sing autobiographical songs reflecting the trials and strengths of women, as cultural values began to shift in the 1960s. Songs such as “Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill” served notice that women were at the forefront of cultural change.
At age 85, Lynn is not yet ready for the rocking chair. Her latest CD, “Full Circle,” released last year, will be front and center in her concert Friday night at Durham’s Carolina Theatre. For full information, see carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival continues through Sunday near Snow Camp. Performers include Jim Lauderdale, Todd Snider, the Williamson Brothers, and more. For schedule, go to shakorihillsgrassroots.org.
- Chapel Hill folk group Mipso will perform Saturday at the N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh, while Rhiannon Giddens is featured Sunday at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Memorial Hall.
Comments