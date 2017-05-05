Tonight’s Loretta Lynn concert at Durham’s Carolina Theatre is postponed

The Loretta Lynn concert scheduled for tonight at the Carolina Theatre of Durham has been postponed.
A press release issued by the theatre cited “unforeseen circumstances.”
Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored when a new date is set, so ticketholders wishing to attend that show should just hold on to their tickets.
If a refund is desired, ticketholders should go to the original point of purchase or call Carolina Theatre at 919-560-3030.
As late as yesterday, Lynn’s Facebook page was promoting the Durham show. Lynn’s website indicates she is scheduled to play at the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. That theater’s website has not listed that show as canceled. The Live Nation website, however, lists a May 12 show at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, as Lynn’s next upcoming performance.
