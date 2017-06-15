Rod Abernathy is among the Triangle musicians participating in the Third Annual Southport Songwriter Festival, which runs through June 18.
Music News & Reviews

Country Picks: Triangle musicians perform at Southport Songwriter Festival

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

June 15, 2017 8:00 AM

The Third Annual Southport Songwriter Festival continues through Sunday in North Carolina’s historic coastal town. Organized by Louisa Branscomb, whose “Dear Sister” was voted IBMA’s Song of the Year in 2014, the festival features intimate performances at the marina, on front porches and other venues. Rod Abernathy and Tommy Edwards are among the participants from the Triangle. Pam Gadd, Jeanette and Johnny Williams, and Branscomb will showcase their songwriting talents.

The festival is sponsored by Branscomb’s non-profit ScreenDoor Songwriter Alliance, whose mission is “to create intimate listening venues for songwriters, create musical projects that build community, and create educational programs in high risk populations such as foster kids and seniors.” For information, go to screendooralliance.com/2017-schedule.

Other highlights

  • Friday night, the Turnpike Troubadours roll into Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh.
  • Durham’s Motorco Music Hall hosts Jon Stickley Trio on Tuesday, and The Band of Heathens Thursday, June 22.

