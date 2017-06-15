Jazz Picks: Global jazz from Banda Magda at Durham’s Beyu Caffe

Led by Greek-born singer, accordionist and composer Magda Giannikou, Banda Magda moves from Baiao to jazz manouche, from Greek dance rhythms to samba beats. Their songs, sung in French (with forays into six other languages), are reminiscent of the golden age of Brazilian bossa nova, the best of cinematic arranging, and the lush chic of vintage French pop, all while drawing on the band’s global background.
The New York-based group performs Friday at the Beyu Caffe in Durham, with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. For more info, visit beyucaffe.com.
Other highlights
- At Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery on Friday it’s the Ringel Jazz Collective. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Saturday at the Beyu, Donovan Cheatham performs. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Saturday, Sidewalk Chalk x Zoocru at the Pinhook in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$12. Info: thepinhook.com.
- On Wednesday, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles play The Pour House in Raleigh. 9 p.m. $20-$25 ($50 VIP). Info: thepourhousemusichall.com.
Comments