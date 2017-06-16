The Quebe Sisters fiddle and sing to a rapturous crowd in Durham

The Quebe Sisters are a triple threat – a triple fiddle threat, that is.
The trio played for a small but rapturous crowd Thursday night at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. Grace, Hulda and Sophia Quebe all play fiddle and sing in gorgeous three-part harmony. They are true to their Texas roots and stay perfectly within the bounds of traditional Americana music.
Sophia shined on lead vocals and Hulda blew everyone away with her incredible fiddle playing on breakdowns.
The sisters – all former fiddle champions in their home state and nationwide – entranced the audience as their arms moved in perfect unison.
They had a wonderful stage presence, as did the rest of their band, seeming engaged and thrilled to be performing with every song. The sisters were joined by a bass player and a guitar player. The bass player was exceptional, leading the band from behind-the-scenes. It was a joy to hear his breaks as well.
The trio achieves sonic perfection, but occasionally a listener may become slightly bored and wish for more diversity in instrumentation or style. But The Quebes seem to anticipate this well, laying their show out so that similar songs are further apart – so just when you’ve grown tired of vocal ballads, they’ll switch to an upbeat fiddle tune.
In between songs, the performers occasionally took turns offering short anecdotes. They have an endearing Texas drawl and a clear passion for classic roots music.
Highlights from the show were the folk standard “Wayfaring Stranger,” on which the Quebes offered a fresh take with their vocal and fiddle harmonies; “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie,” which is upbeat and very catchy; and, of course, Hulda’s Texas breakdown where her fiddling fully shined.
