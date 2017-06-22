Town Mountain performs Saturday at Kings in downtown Raleigh.
Town Mountain performs Saturday at Kings in downtown Raleigh. Sandlin Gaither
Town Mountain performs Saturday at Kings in downtown Raleigh. Sandlin Gaither

Music News & Reviews

June 22, 2017 10:00 AM

Country Picks: A chance to see Town Mountain, Sheryl Crow, John Mellencamp

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

Since earning IBMA’s Emerging Artist Award in 2013, Asheville’s Town Mountain has kept the momentum going as one of the decade’s most exciting contemporary bluegrass bands. Rooted firmly in the traditions of Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, the Town Mountain boys have added a good measure of Asheville’s exploratory hipness. With their hard-driven music, savvy songwriting and IBMA’s top male vocalist, Robert Greer, in the mix, Town Mountain appeals to bluegrass veterans and newcomers alike.

On Saturday night, the band brings their tunes to Kings in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh’s Brothers Egg will also perform. Get more details at kingsraleigh.com.

Other highlights

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes"

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about 2:25

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes"
The Magic of Moogfest 1:27

The Magic of Moogfest
Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death 0:26

Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death

View More Video