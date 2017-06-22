Country Picks: A chance to see Town Mountain, Sheryl Crow, John Mellencamp

Since earning IBMA’s Emerging Artist Award in 2013, Asheville’s Town Mountain has kept the momentum going as one of the decade’s most exciting contemporary bluegrass bands. Rooted firmly in the traditions of Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, the Town Mountain boys have added a good measure of Asheville’s exploratory hipness. With their hard-driven music, savvy songwriting and IBMA’s top male vocalist, Robert Greer, in the mix, Town Mountain appeals to bluegrass veterans and newcomers alike.
On Saturday night, the band brings their tunes to Kings in downtown Raleigh. Raleigh’s Brothers Egg will also perform. Get more details at kingsraleigh.com.
Other highlights
- Also Saturday, multiple Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow will share her Americana music with fans at the N.C. Museum of Art.
- John Mellencamp, Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter will perform Wednesday at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary.
- On Thursday, it’s Alice Gerrard & the Piedmont Melody Makers at Durham’s American Tobacco Amphitheater.
Comments