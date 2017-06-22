Jazz Picks: Durham Central Park’s free concert series opens with Orquesta GarDel

Durham Central Park debuts its new free 10-week concert series on Friday with the high-energy Latin dance music group from North Carolina, Orquesta GarDel. The thirteen-member band replicates the format of a classic Nuyorican salsa dura ensemble – a full deck of horn players, percussionists, and coro singers. Along with the great music, expect food trucks and craft beer vendors. It happens 6-8 p.m. at Durham Central Park. Get more details at durhamcentralpark.org.
Other highlights
- On Friday, the Gregg Gelb/Stephen Anderson Quartet plays at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org
- Catch Jo Gore Friday at the Beyu Caffe in Durham. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com
- On Saturday, it’s Aaron Matson Nonet featuring Brandon Lee at Sharp Nine. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org
- Also Saturday, Yolanda Rabun performs at the Beyu. 7 and 9 p.m. $18.50. Info: beyucaffe.com
- In Raleigh Saturday, Brevan Hampden plays C Grace Bar. 9 p.m. $5 cover. Info: cgracebar.com
