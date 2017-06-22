The high-energy group Orquesta GarDel opens the new 10-week free concert series at Durham Central Park.
The high-energy group Orquesta GarDel opens the new 10-week free concert series at Durham Central Park. Courtesy of Orquesta GarDel
The high-energy group Orquesta GarDel opens the new 10-week free concert series at Durham Central Park. Courtesy of Orquesta GarDel

Music News & Reviews

June 22, 2017 10:00 AM

Jazz Picks: Durham Central Park’s free concert series opens with Orquesta GarDel

By Cicely Mitchell

Correspondent

Durham Central Park debuts its new free 10-week concert series on Friday with the high-energy Latin dance music group from North Carolina, Orquesta GarDel. The thirteen-member band replicates the format of a classic Nuyorican salsa dura ensemble – a full deck of horn players, percussionists, and coro singers. Along with the great music, expect food trucks and craft beer vendors. It happens 6-8 p.m. at Durham Central Park. Get more details at durhamcentralpark.org.

Other highlights

  • On Friday, the Gregg Gelb/Stephen Anderson Quartet plays at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org
  • Catch Jo Gore Friday at the Beyu Caffe in Durham. 7 and 9 p.m. $12. Info: beyucaffe.com
  • On Saturday, it’s Aaron Matson Nonet featuring Brandon Lee at Sharp Nine. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org
  • Also Saturday, Yolanda Rabun performs at the Beyu. 7 and 9 p.m. $18.50. Info: beyucaffe.com
  • In Raleigh Saturday, Brevan Hampden plays C Grace Bar. 9 p.m. $5 cover. Info: cgracebar.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes"

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about 2:25

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes"
The Magic of Moogfest 1:27

The Magic of Moogfest
Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death 0:26

Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death

View More Video