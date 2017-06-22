Classical Picks: A beer garden, German food and Beethoven under the stars

A beer garden, German food and Beethoven under the stars. That’s what’s on offer from the N.C. Symphony Saturday in Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre Saturday. Guest conductor Nicholas Hersh leads the orchestra in the Egmont Overture, Symphony No. 8 and Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”), with Gilles Vonsattel soloist. 7:30 p.m. $28-$31. 733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.
Other highlights
- Stephen Aber plays a free program of sacred and classical organ works Sunday afternoon at Raleigh’s Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. Details at hbumc.org.
