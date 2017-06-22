Music News & Reviews

June 22, 2017 9:45 AM

Classical Picks: A beer garden, German food and Beethoven under the stars

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

A beer garden, German food and Beethoven under the stars. That’s what’s on offer from the N.C. Symphony Saturday in Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre Saturday. Guest conductor Nicholas Hersh leads the orchestra in the Egmont Overture, Symphony No. 8 and Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”), with Gilles Vonsattel soloist. 7:30 p.m. $28-$31. 733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

Other highlights

  • Stephen Aber plays a free program of sacred and classical organ works Sunday afternoon at Raleigh’s Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. Details at hbumc.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes"

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about 2:25

Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes"
The Magic of Moogfest 1:27

The Magic of Moogfest
Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death 0:26

Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death

View More Video