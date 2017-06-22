After 50 years on stage, Chicago is still a hard habit to break

The rock band Chicago has been a staple of the Triangle summer concert season for ages. This year, as the group celebrates its 50th year as an act, it makes a stop at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – along with fellow rock favorites The Doobie Brothers.
Over the years, Chicago has become almost as known for its frequent lineup changes as its hits. While the group still features four of its original six members, the turnover has included several key performers – perhaps none more famous than vocalist Peter Cetera. It feels awkward to broach the subject with trumpet player Lee Loughnane, one of the three original members, but Loughnane says Cetera’s name doesn’t come up as often these days, 30-plus years after his departure.
“He was only one of the three (vocalists) for the band in the ’80s,” Loughnane says. “What happened was that he spent more time writing songs with David Foster, our producer, and then also it was the beginning of MTV really having an impact on music with its videos. Because he was singing the songs, whenever the director of the videos would find out that we didn’t really have any one member of the band that was considered the leader, they would just focus the camera on the lead singer. Peter was singing the majority of the songs at that time, and we had a lot of success with that formula, but he started thinking he could do everything on his own, so we let him (quit the band and go solo).”
This weekend’s show will mark the third time in recent years that Chicago shares a local stage with The Doobie Brothers. While Loughnane says that this has actually caused the two bands to get to know each other better – “We knew them back in the ’70s too, but only in passing” – he also feels that these types of package tours offer the audience a little something extra each year. They started their 2016 fall tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.
“They’re fun,” he says. “And then not only are they fun, we get to give the audience a little something more than they usually get. With Earth, Wind, & Fire and with the first two tours that we did with the Doobies, we all came out for an encore at the end of the show. This year, with the Doobies, they chose not to do the encore at the end. The Doobies are just opening the show, and then we come out and play our full show, but it’s going to feel really special.”
And yes, Loughlane insists that even after performing year after year for 50 years, it still feels special.
“If you come to a show, I think it’ll be clear that no one in the band thinks of it like punching a time clock,” he says. “When you start phoning it in, nobody wants to come see you perform, so we still go out there and give it everything we have. The band plays great together, and that has always been our strength as a touring band. We still love playing together.
“The band is just smoking onstage this summer. I really believe that we have just as good – or better – an ensemble as we’ve ever had in our entire history.”
Details
Who: Chicago and the Doobie Brothers
When: 7:15 p.m. Sunday
Where: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
Cost: $25-$185
Info: nando.com/walnutcreek
