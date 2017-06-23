Lake Street Dive has a blast at Haw River Ballroom – and so does the sold-out crowd

It was easy to be in awe at Lake Street Dive’s sold-out show at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw.
Rachael Price’s vocals were captivating – her strong alto has an intriguing raspy quality and is one of the few that sounds better live than on a recording. She has a commanding stage presence to match her vocal chops, waving her arms and swaying in time with the music. She looked like she was having a blast.
While Price’s voice was certainly the highlight of the show, that’s not to say the rest of the five-person band wasn’t matching her in every way.
Bridget Kearney executed a phenomenal upright bass solo at the beginning of 2012’s “Clear a Space” that tested the limits of bass playing, jumping from low to very high notes very quickly.
Mike Olson offered solid guitar playing and smooth trumpet solos on songs like “Mistakes.”
The Brooklyn-based group’s tight four-part harmonies were another highlight of the concert, if one could divert attention from Price long enough to fully appreciate them.
“Call Off Your Dogs,” with its upbeat groove, was a high moment in the set, as were “Bad Self-Portraits,” their first song, and “My Speed,” which Price taught the audience during the encore. She implied that the song’s lyrics didn’t make sense, but said no one notices if you sing loud enough.
“Side Pony,” while musically very pleasing, seemed lyrically silly, since it’s all about a hairstyle. Before Lake Street Dive started playing the song, Price gave Kearney a shout-out, saying she’s been rocking a side pony for a while now. “Don’t Make Me Hold Your Hand” contained the lyric “I’m in love, but I’m too shy,” which sounded fine in the context of the song, but it’s hard to believe Price has ever been shy.
The New York-based band Lawrence opened for Lake Street Dive, fronted by siblings Clyde, 23, and Gracie Lawrence, 20. Clyde had a smooth, laid-back yet soulful singing style reminiscent of John Mayer. With trumpet and saxophone, they had a nice mini-jazz band going. In some ways, though, their band’s having seven members was a disadvantage – at times the songs had too much going on all at once.
