Benson’s gospel singing festival in 97th year, still going strong

Let the bigshots in Raleigh gloat over their 4-year-old international bluegrass festival. Permit North Carolina its justly-earned bragging rights for three decades of MerleFest, one of the premier folk music festivals around.
But when it comes to sheer longevity, North Carolina’s galaxy of high-profile music festivals can’t compete with little old Benson’s annual singing convention, being held this weekend down in Johnston County, amid shade-casting oak trees, gently-waving hand fans and some of the smoothest vocal harmonies in the southland.
Now in its 97th year, Benson’s State Annual Singing Convention is one of the oldest yearly music shows in the country, edging out even Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry by four years. Benson’s old-timey event is attended by just a few thousand connoisseurs of Southern gospel, a traditional musical style performed by amateurs and semiprofessional musicians who hold down regular day jobs.
On Saturday, duets, trios, quartets, juniors, families and choirs took to the stage in downtown Benson to compete for gospel-singing prizes. Two radio stations broadcast live AM transmissions from the event. The performances will continue all day Sunday, culminating with top prize awards for the best vocalists.
Entire performing families converged here from surrounding Southern states and beyond, some traveling in full-size coach buses that shuttle the vocalists from music festivals to local churches to recording studios. Some work office jobs in Raleigh, some work outdoors in the fields, but if there’s anything that unites them, it comes down to one word: Salvation.
“We average 10 souls saved a month,” said Scotty Chavis, a Lumbee Indian from Pembroke who sings with Heart’s Song, a Native American gospel ensemble. “About four months ago, we had 18 souls saved on a Sunday morning.”
Chavis, 27, who operates a bucket for a tree trimming company, sings with Namon Bullard, 40, a Lumbee and a maintenance mechanic at Scotland Correctional Institution. Group founder Allen Jones is a Cherokee who works as a supervisor on a corn and soybean farm. The trio credit flexible work schedules for their second careers as stars of the gospel singing circuit.
“We’re not entertainers – we’re men of God: We’re just willing and chosen vessels,” said Jones, 53. “My head bossman, he told us: ‘Last thing we want to do is to hold you guys up from what God wants you to do.’ ”
You’ll run into regional stars here who have recorded a half-dozen albums, whose songs have climbed the gospel charts.
The most successful acts buy their supersized bus coaches second-hand in a supply chain that transfers used equipment from superstars to rising stars. One of the vintage buses parked in downtown Benson supposedly once belonged to country crooner Kenny Rogers; they say another ferried Greensboro native Billy “Crash” Craddock from gig to gig.
We didn’t aspire to this. We’re just called to music and to share the gospel.
Kathryn Walters of the Walters Family
These singers will often stress that they do not sell their CDs or charge admission fees. Rather, they accept donations. After all, they aren’t working for Mammon, but serving God.
“We are sold out to music ministry,” said Kathryn Walters, one of five family singers from Bonlee, near Siler City. “We didn’t aspire to this. We’re just called to music and to share the gospel.”
The Walters Family reigns supreme here. They won several first-place prizes at last year’s singing convention, are strong favorites this year and are working on their fourth CD. Their three daughters, ages 10, 12 and 14, are writing their own songs and the family released its first music video last week. The Walters family also farms 150 acres, having halved the farming acreage to make time for gospel singing.
The State Annual Singing Convention is so traditional that it added a competitive bluegrass gospel category only this year. Yielding to bluegrass gospel, a genre that’s been around more than a half-century, was a concession to modern tastes by organizers of Benson’s singing convention, which started in 1921 showcasing church choirs singing from hymnals and later added gospel.
Norman Dunn, vice president of the State Annual Singing Convention, recalls that the event packed upwards of 10,000 spectators at its peak in the late 1940s and early 1950s. He said the convention’s popularity later waned but has been reviving in the past decade.
The organizers are eager to introduce some of the circuit’s well-respected gospel singers. For example: Martha and Dwayne Dunn, who met as teenagers singing gospel and are still at it decades later. He’s a professional firefighter in Norfolk, Va., and she’s a manager in human resources and finance. The couple run a prison gospel-singing ministry at Hampton Roads Regional Jail and also perform on the road 50-60 times a year.
“We all have one common goal: Jesus Christ,” said Martha Dunn, her on-stage high heels poking out of a bag. “We’re only good when the spirit anoints us.”
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
Comments