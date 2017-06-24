Benson’s gospel singing festival in 97th year, still going strong

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes" Pause 1:27 The Magic of Moogfest 0:26 Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death 1:00 Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance 3:51 Happy Valentine's Day from Floating Children 1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin' 0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants? 5:31 Avett Brothers perform 'No Hard Feelings' at Cooper's Inaugural Ball 1:39 The Avett Brothers perform 'St. Jospehs' at Inaugural Ball 0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Listen to the Walters Family from Bonlee sing during Benson’s State Annual Singing Convention Saturday, June 24, 2017. Now in its 97th year the festival is one of the oldest yearly music shows in the country, edging out even Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry by four years. Entire performing families converged in Benson from surrounding Southern states and beyond, some traveling in full-size coach buses that shuttle the vocalists from music festivals to local churches to recording studios. John Murawski jmurawski@newsobserver.com

