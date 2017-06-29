Country Picks: O, brother – it’s the Soggy Bottom Boys at Carolina Theatre

The Soggy Bottom Boys were meant as a one-off old-time/bluegrass ensemble providing the soundtrack for the Coen Brothers’ 2000 cult film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” But their impact sounded far and beyond the George Clooney-led film. With Dan Tyminski belting out the Stanley Brothers’ “Man of Constant Sorrow” and other standards, a younger generation was introduced to the power and charm of bluegrass music.
Tyminski and the Boys have reunited to bring their songs to Durham’s Carolina Theatre on Wednesday. Get more details at carolinatheatre.org.
Other highlights
- For 38 years, the Festival for the Eno has brought music, crafts, food and more to Durham’s West Point on the Eno park. The festival raises awareness and money to purchase and preserve land along the Eno River. On July 1 and 4, more than 70 bands will perform on four stages, while more surprises await those who wander and learn. For information, go to enofest.org.
