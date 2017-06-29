Jazz Picks: Great music at Eno Fest, plus Ocie Davis Trio at the Beyu

The 38th Festival for the Eno River will host more than 60 bands on four stages during its run Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4, at the West Point on the Eno City Park.
The festival draws thousands of folks to the shaded banks on the Eno River each year to sing dance and make merry with great food and crafts, while learning about natural resource conservation and raising funds for land protection in the Eno River basin. The New York Times describes the Festival for the Eno as: “like a giant backyard barbecue for the creative class: it’s homey and raucous, full of music, dancing, crafts and sweaty kids slurping giant glasses of lemonade.”
For more information visit enofest.org/lineup.
Other highlights
- Brian Miller plays the Beyu Caffe in Durham on Friday. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Also Friday, Al Strong performs at Circa 1888 in downtown Raleigh. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Info: godowntownraleigh.com.
- On Saturday, the Beyu has the Ocie Davis Trio. 7 and 9 p.m. $11. Info: beyucaffe.com.
