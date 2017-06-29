Antibalas will bring Afrobeat jams – and a little Eno River funk – to Durham

If you’re a fan of the Brooklyn-based band Antibalas and have wondered why they haven’t released new music since their self-titled 2012 album, founder and baritone sax man Martin Rene cites several reasons for the delays in dropping new tunes – and one of them is former president Barack Obama.
“It was kind of a really tricky time figuring out, you know, how to be critical and supportive at the same time during the Obama presidency, because we supported him a lot of ways and were critical of him in a lot of ways,” explains Perna, calling from his central Pennsylvania home.
While they’re known for their rousing Afrobeat jams, Antibalas has always been a politically-conscious collective. After all, 13 years ago, they released a studio album called “Who Is This America?” which features the eight-and-a-half-minute number “Pay Back Africa.”
Since we now have Donald Trump has our commander-in-chief, Perna is more concerned about how his band is going to keep on keeping on.
“I think, after the last election, all of these different policy changes that are affecting us directly,” he says, “like having access to health care and, then, possibly not only us getting stripped of it but elderly relatives that we have, or the fact that a number of the bandmates are immigrants or children of immigrants and how that affects their families’ status.”
Perna also says their label, Daptone Records, was more concerned in recent years with the health of their star soul singer, the late Sharon Jones, of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings.
“We have the same manager for 15 years as Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings,” he says. “We were put on hold for the whole time she was battling cancer and coming back from cancer. So, that was the main thing – you know, not having the institutional support to get that done.”
After Jones’s passing last November, Perna says it made members take a break to appreciate what they have. He says, “We were committed for so long to, like, doing these long tours and trying to push the group forward that I think that definitely made a lot of people kind of say like, ‘Hold on – let me put things on pause for a little bit, make sure things are right with my family and, you know, get some other things in line that you can’t really get in line when you’re out on the road.’ ”
But don’t get it twisted – Antibalas has been working quite steadily. The horn sections from Antibalas and Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings were called on to perform on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Special” album, bringing some spice to Ronson and Bruno Mars’s hit “Uptown Funk.”
“It was pretty quick, in and out,” remembers Perna. “I mean, with my experience, it was just a little bit of stuff. The album was almost done and they needed an extra bit of sizzle with the horns. So, they brought us in for a couple of tracks.”
They’ve also been performing live. In 2015, they were on tour with Zap Mama for five weeks. And for the past few years, they’ve served as the house band for several shows at Carnegie Hall. They’ve done tribute shows there for Paul Simon, the Talking Heads and, most recently, Aretha Franklin.
“All these big things, especially the tribute shows, generally take up, like, five or six weeks of the year in preparation,” says Perna. “So, that’s been a really big thing for us to kind of just have us as a band, you know, independently of our original music, be on big stages and working with people. Because our original stuff is still so foreign and exotic to people that, strategically, we have to just be visible to them and show them that we’re a good band, period, and hopefully that will invite more and more people to check out what we’re doing on the original side.”
Since Perna says the band will release a new album in August, Antibalas is still out there touring (Triangle audiences can see them perform as part of 38th annual Festival for the Eno, going on this Saturday and Tuesday at Durham Central Park), hoping to round up fans who will be ready for when their new music drops.
Details
What: Antibalas at The Festival for the Eno
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: West Point on the Eno in Durham City Park (Meadow Stage), 5101 N. Roxboro Road, Durham
Cost: $23 ($35 two-day pass)
Info: enofest.org
