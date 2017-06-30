The crowd was happy to be bummed out at John Paul White’s Cat’s Cradle show

“I love how happy you all are that you’re going to be bummed out,” said John Paul White to a sold-out crowd Thursday night at Cat’s Cradle Back Room.
While almost all of his songs were sad, White seemed to enjoy himself (when he wasn’t singing), conversing with the talkative audience and even clinking his wine with the drink of a woman in the audience.
White was one-half of The Civil Wars along with Joy Williams before the Grammy-winning Americana band split in 2014 under less-than-amicable circumstances, with the two not speaking when their last album dropped. White told the crowd that returning to the music world was not on his radar when he left The Civil Wars, saying all he wanted was to spend time with his son. Ultimately, though, he came back to share his new music with his fans.
“Hate the Way You Love Me,” which is the single from his debut solo album, “Beulah,” manages to turn love into a mournful, bad thing. But it was a standout nonetheless, with its sparse instrumentation, beautiful harmonies and fiddling provided by Kelli Jones-Savoy, a graduate of Raleigh’s Enloe High School.
During the encore, Lera Lynn, the night’s opener, came back out and joined White and his band on Stevie Nicks’ “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Their vocals mixed well and the band did a good job of playing it, resulting in a more upbeat moment and a worthwhile cover.
White also covered “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” by Dan Seals, which was hard to distinguish from White’s own songwriting. It also conjured the thought of Joy Williams, with lyrics such as “And oh, the crowd will always love you, but as for me, I’ve come to know everything that glitters is not gold.”
There were some problems with the balance between the band’s instruments during the show, which White tried to fix on a couple occasions. Despite the sound issues, the band played well, adding a lot to songs like “The Martyr” and “Fight for You.”
Lera Lynn opened the show with her impressively understated vocals and her version of Lana del Rey-esque country, playing around with loop pedals and twangy, distorted guitars.
