July 06, 2017 10:00 AM

Classical Picks: NC Symphony plays the music of U2 at Cary’s Booth Ampitheatre

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

Rock meets classical Friday in Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre when the N.C. Symphony provides “backup” for a full rock band playing the music of U2. Guest conductor Brent Havens leads the players and singer Tony Vincent in such hits as “With or Without You,” “Desire” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

7:30 p.m. $37 general admission. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

Other highlights

  • Ciompi Quartet member Jonathan Bagg joins flutist Laura Gilbert and pianist Molly Morkoski Tuesday (July 11) in Duke Gardens’ Kirby Hall to play works by J.S. Bach, Reynaldo Hahn and Maurice Duruflé. Details at tickets.duke.edu.

