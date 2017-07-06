Country Picks: Grammy winner Sturgill Simpson at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre

After years of floundering in faux pastures with tractors and trucks and old sweaty ball caps, country music has come back to its roots with Sturgill Simpson and his like-minded crooners. The talented Kentuckian offers a taste of country music the way George and Merle and Hank meant it to sound. A reflective songwriter informed by experience, masterful guitarist and natural performer, Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” earned Best Country Album at last year’s Grammy Awards.
On Saturday, Simpson brings his songs to Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre. Adia Victoria will also perform. For information, go to boothamphitheatre.com.
