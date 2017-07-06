Jazz Picks: CD release party for The Beast features Young Bull and The JonDoe

The innovative and electrifying hip-hop and jazz ensemble The Beast holds a CD release show Friday at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. The group, known for its dynamic collaborations, incorporates tap-dancers, puppeteers and spoken word artists. The Beast is comprised of emcee Pierce Freelon, keyboardist Eric Hirsh, drummer Stephen Coffman and bassist Pete Kimosh. The show, which also includes Young Bull, The JonDoe, starts at 9 p.m. with tickets running $10-$12. For more information visit motorcomusic.com.
Other highlights
- On Friday, the Jarrard Harris Quartet w/Kobie Watkins play at Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- Also Friday, Adrian Crutchfield plays Durham’s Beyu Caffe. 7 and 9 p.m. $18. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- Saturday at Sharp Nine, it’s the Yolanda Hall Quartet. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
- The Beyu has Deon Yates on Saturday. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
- And at Irregardless Cafe in Raleigh Saturday, hear the Atomic Rhythm All-Stars while you dine. 9 p.m. Info: irregardless.com/music.
Comments