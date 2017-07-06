Music you can hear and see: Washed Out brings kaleidoscopic fever dream to Cat’s Cradle

Once upon a time, Ernest Greene was a shy musical artist, barely releasing his work to the masses. Eventually, he began serving up his sounds on social media – mostly on MySpace. It was during this time that Greene came up with the musical nom de guerre that he uses today: Washed Out.
“I just liked the sound of it, and then also, it felt like it kind of fit the aesthetic of the music,” says Greene, 34, calling from Los Angeles. “It was kind of lo-fi, kind of rough around the edges, which seemed to make sense.”
These days, Washed Out is one of the more recognizable artists on the chillwave/bedroom-pop front. He’s perhaps most famously known for his song “Feel It All Around,” which serves as the opening theme for the Fred Armisen-Carrie Brownstein hipster skitcom “Portlandia.”
For his latest project, the just-released-a-week-ago “Mister Mellow,” the Georgia-born-and-based Greene went back to making music all by his lonesome. His previous two albums, 2011’s “Within and Without” and 2013’s “Paracosm,” had him working with musicians. For “Mellow,” it’s all him, working with a mix engineer near the end.
“The newer record was put together more in the style of a beat tape, in that there were a ton of collages and sampling and, for the most part, it all was done on the computer,” he says. “Whereas the previous records were recorded in a more traditional way, in a proper studio, where you pick up your instrument, you plug it in and you, like, actually play performances and record that. ... I’ve always, in some way, incorporated sampling into my work. But, with this record, it’s really, like, full-blown, like everything is done that way.”
While his previous albums were released through Seattle indie-music empire Sub Pop, Greene went to a label that’s better suited for his sampling practices: West Coast hip-hop label Stones Throw. After all, Greene says he’s been influenced by the great music Stones Throw has dropped over the years, like the late J. Dilla’s classic beat tape “Donuts.”
“It felt like a good call, just purely from an aesthetic perspective,” he says. “I’m a really big fan of the label. It’s probably one of my favorites of all time. They put out some of my favorite records. In more recent years, they’ve put out a wide range of things, from indie-rock to kind of experimental stuff, and I’ve been really into all of them. And, in some ways, it sort of captures the stuff that I’m passionate about. Like, I have a wide range of tastes that I’m into when it comes to music.”
But “Mellow” has something extra going for it. Taking a cue from the recent releases of Beyonce and Frank Ocean, Greene also made “Mellow” a visual album. Greene snapped up directors and animators online to film accompanying videos for the tracks, making the whole thing look like a kaleidoscopic fever dream.
“I was just really into a lot of kind of weird, visual art, and that led to some animation stuff,” he says. “I saw similarities and connections between, like, the music I was making and the way the animation, the particular style of animation, kind of looked and felt. It seemed like a perfect match, and each one makes the other better – that sort of thing.”
Greene also filmed a video for a “Mellow” song, called “I’ve Been Daydreaming My Entire Life,” where he took old photos and home videos, deleted his body out and replaced it with colorful visuals.
“My parents have, like, boxes of old photographs,” he remembers. “Quite a lot of them have, like, dust on them, and they were, like, stepped on or, like, bent – and that just made it even more charming, you know. Like scanning them in and keeping all of that.” He admits making that video was a challenge for him. “It took a ton of time. I’m not near as talented or just know what I’m doing. Like, a lot of the other animators are just really incredible talent.”
Both the audio and visual versions of “Mellow” are available on streaming-music services as well as YouTube and, of course, a physical, CD/DVD package. Greene also says his live shows will be a multimedia experience, blending both live music and projected visuals. (Local folk can see that at Carrboro’s Cat Cradle, where he’ll perform on Sunday night.)
“It’s me and two other musicians, and there’s, like, a massive projection screen,” he says. “We’re kinda taking stuff from the visual album and taking it even further.”
For a guy who was once too bashful to give people a taste of his music, Washed Out is now dishing out music that people can both hear and see.
Details
Who: Washed Out, with Dega
When: 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro
Cost: $25
Info: 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com
Comments