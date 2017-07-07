The pride of Monkey’s Eyebrow is the female voice country radio needs right now

Authenticity has become a big issue in country music. For some, a genuine country singer means someone who writes lyrics that stir up memories of George Jones singing about heartache. For others, it’s a hot up-and-comer, perhaps touting Johnny Cash as an influence.
Then a singer like Kelsey Waldon comes along. The western Kentucky native, hailing from the small town of Monkey’s Eyebrow, enters the fray at a time when it seems like listeners are lucky if their favorite radio station will play at least one female voice over an hour’s time (at the time this is being written, there are only four songs on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that feature females prominently, and none of them are solo efforts). Even then, none touch on the themes that fill so many of Waldon’s songs.
In “High in Heels,” a single off of her 2014 debut album “The Gold Mine,” she sings of the desperation and drug abuse that has consumed so many lives in Kentucky’s coal mining areas. With “There Must Be a Someone,” a Gosdin Brothers cover from her latest disc “I’ve Got a Way,” she stays true to the 1968 original while conveying a feminine point of view that adds to the narrative of loneliness and solitude.
Tackling issues alone is nothing new for Waldon, as she has been carrying the load since setting out in music.
“There really isn’t a blueprint for this stuff,” the singer explains over the phone, in advance of her Music in the Gardens show next week at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham. “I released the last album by myself with the help of a great team and couldn’t even get a lot of independent record stores to carry it, but I was still able to perform on the Grand Ole Opry and go on tour as the opener for Marty Stuart. To do that kind of stuff without a label kind of tells me that I should continue to be myself, do exactly what I want to do, and do it my way.”
Over the course of her two album releases, Waldon’s career has made a slow and steady uphill climb. Gone are the shows in front of a dozen friends, and in their place are music clubs full of receptive crowds throughout the Southeast. Strangers are beginning to discover her and appreciate her talents enough to venture out of their houses on a week night.
“Honestly, I guess things began to start growing (with the release of “The Gold Mine”), but we didn’t really make a dent until (“I’ve Got a Way”),” she says. “It’s been interesting, and there’s still a lot more work to do.
“With the last record, I think it was the first tour that we really started to see a turning point, where people we didn’t recognize immediately were buying tickets to the shows. It may have only been 60 to 100 people showing up to a show, which might not sound like a lot to some people, but at least to us it meant that the word was getting out there. It means a lot for even 100 hundred strangers to come out and give my songs a chance.”
Details
Who: Kelsey Waldon
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham
Cost: $10 ($5 Duke students, free for age 12 & under)
