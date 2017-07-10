Gary Clark Jr. opens for My Morning Jacket in concert Saturday night, July 9, 2017 at Raleigh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater.
July 10, 2017 1:28 PM

Gary Clark Jr. opened for My Morning Jacket in Raleigh – and stole the show

By Leah Moore

lmoore@newsobserver.com

My Morning Jacket captivated the large crowd at Red Hat Amphitheater Sunday evening, but it was opener Gary Clark Jr. who stole the show.

For most of the night, My Morning Jacket played their brand of genre-defying country-rock with very few breaks and hardly any talking – no small feat of musical endurance.

The Kentucky-based band was at their best when they got into a groove and stayed there, such as on “Wordless Chorus” from their encore, and “Off the Record,” which the crowd happily sang and swayed along with. Other high points of the night were 2011’s “Circuital,” which opened the show, and “Wonderful (The Way I Feel),” which provided the one notable primarily acoustic song on the set, starting with just Jim James and some harmonies and growing to a larger, but still relatively small, affair by the end.

My Morning Jacket is clearly a capable band that can really rock out. The question is whether or not they can temper their extreme of extended, heavily-distorted guitar solos with high “oohs” sung over top, resulting in 10-minute songs that grow old by the end of the night.

The show-stealer

Eric Clapton once wrote Gary Clark Jr. a letter telling him that he made him want to play guitar again – and it’s easy to see why. The Austin native’s live playing relies heavily on improvisation, and that’s for the best, as it allows his prowess and artistic flair to shine through.

Clark’s vocals aren’t to be overlooked in his unique blend of blues and soul, however. He possesses a formidable falsetto showcased aptly on 2015’s “Our Love,” which has sweet lyrics and a nice groove.

Clark didn’t play a bad song, either. “Bright Lights” put Clark’s smooth and rich vocals on display until an epic guitar solo came at the end. “Numb,” which adopts its guitar lick from The Beatles’ “Come Together,” got off to a rocking start and kept its energy until the end.

