July 13, 2017 11:01 AM

Country Picks: An A-List country weekend kicks off with Willie Nelson

By Jack Bernhardt

Correspondent

A big Friday night is at hand for fans of A-List country and folk troubadours.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary hosts the legendary Willie Nelson and Family for an evening of hit after hit after hit. At Durham’s Carolina Theatre, it’s country rocker Steve Earle and his long-time band the Dukes. And Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater offers a triple-bill with Jefferson Airplane spinoff Electric Hot Tuna performing with the Wood Brothers and the Tedeschi-Trucks Band, while the Australian country music of Kasey Chambers is featured at Cat’s Cradle.

Other highlights

  • On Wednesday, blues great John Hammond brings his Grammy-winning songs and stories to Durham’s Blue Note Grill.

