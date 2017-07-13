Raleigh native and jazz trombonist Mitch Butler performs with Leroy Barley at Beyu Caffe in Durham on Saturday.
Raleigh native and jazz trombonist Mitch Butler performs with Leroy Barley at Beyu Caffe in Durham on Saturday. James Barry Knox
July 13, 2017

Jazz Picks: Leroy Barley and Mitch Butler pay tribute to the masters at Beyu Caffe

By Cicely Mitchell

Correspondent

Trumpeter Leroy Barley and trombonist Mitch Butler team up to pay tribute to the great masters of jazz Saturday at Beyu Caffe in Durham. The show is an homage to greats such as Clark Terry and Bob Brookmeyer, Woody Shaw and Steve Turre, JJ Johnson and Nat Adderley. There are shows at 7 and 9 p.m. and tickets are $12 per show. Get more details at beyucaffe.com.

Other highlights

  • Michael Ode plays Beyu Caffe on Friday. 7 and 9 p.m. $13. Info: beyucaffe.com.
  • Also Friday, catch Slide Effects at Durham’s Sharp Nine Gallery. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
  • On Saturday, Sharp Nine has Keith Ganz and Gabe Evens. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Info: durhamjazzworkshop.org.
  • Irregardless Cafe in Raleigh has music by Noah Powell Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. Info: irregardless.com.

