Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them

Theatre Raleigh presents "Rock of Ages" the musical at Koka Booth Amphitheatre Sept. 7 to 10. With its emphasis on '80s glam, complete with a band on a stage, the musical will have a bit of a concert feel.
Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.
Jonathan Montgomery, Natalie Raynes, Tracy Jones, and Doug Raynes had some fun on the piano with an unrehearsed performance after a church service in Georgia. All four of the players are from North Carolina and were shocked when the video went viral.
The trailer for The Avett Brothers documentary “May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers” produced and co-directed by Judd Apatow. For the documentary, Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio got extraordinary access to the North Carolina band.
Instagram user Megan Rebecca shared clips and images of Chris Cornell's final performance with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theater on May 17. This clip shows his performance of the band’s hit "Black Hole Sun."