NC country artist was on stage at Las Vegas music festival just before mass shooting

A country music artist from North Carolina performed at the Las Vegas music festival before a deadly mass shooting on Sunday.
Luke Combs, 27, of Asheville, said on Facebook and Instagram that he, his band and crew were alive and unharmed on Monday after performing at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip on Sunday. According to the festival’s website, Combs went onstage at 7:20 p.m., just before Jason Aldean. The shooting began during Aldean’s performance.
At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a shooter opened fire at the festival on Sunday.
Combs shared a photo of himself during the performance.
“This is a photo from just a short few hours ago. I wanted to post a photo of what this festival was supposed to be about and not give this horrible person the recognition he so desperately wanted,” Combs wrote.
“I am incredibly saddened by tonight's events and while I'm thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can't help but hurt for all the people who weren't as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel. Keep Vegas, these fans, and all of the country music community in your thoughts and prayers, we could sure use it tonight.”
Combs attended Appalachian State University, where he played his first country music show at the Parthenon Cafe. He later moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.
Combs’ post had been shared more than 7,400 times and had more than 28,000 reactions as of Monday at 3:30 p.m.
