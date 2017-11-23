Kane Brown is breaking country music records and performing at the CMAs. That’s just this month.

Just a month ago, this story on country singer Kane Brown would have been written much differently.
At that time, it might have focused on his childhood being raised by his single mother, a period that saw the family struggle for stability. Moving from town to town, sometimes living out of their car, they finally settled in Red Bank, Tenn. In Red Bank, Brown discovered his love of R&B and country music formed a distinct sound when the two influences were blended, a sound that has taken him from recording cover songs in his bedroom to playing in front of sold-out amphitheater crowds.
That was a month ago.
Today, Brown is still basking in the news of a record-breaking month – he’s the first artist to lead five country charts at the same time – and a high-profile performance Nov. 8 at the Country Music Association Awards accompanying country superstar Brad Paisley on the Paisley hit, “Heaven South.”
Pumped for @CountryMusic with @BradPaisley tune in Wednesday pic.twitter.com/kqFE5chw0b— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) November 6, 2017
His self-titled album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album charts last December, returned to the top spot in mid-October. That would have been cause for celebration alone, but the good news didn’t stop coming.
“What Ifs,” Brown’s platinum-selling duet single with former classmate and fellow country musician Lauren Alaina, hit No. 1 across all three of the main Billboard country song charts that week as well. Then he found out that his album track, “Heaven,” had debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s country digital song sales chart.
That’s five No. 1s in one week, which Billboard magazine notes is a record. Not bad for a guy with only one studio album – his self-titled debut – to his credit.
“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” Brown says with a laugh, on a break from his current tour, which will bring him to The Ritz in Raleigh for a sold-out show Nov. 30.
“And it’s almost kind of impossible (to do), because you almost have to time (a song’s release) just right for your song to go to No. 1. I went up to the offices at Sony, and when I got there, they told me that I had broken a record. I asked them what record, and when they told me, I was really excited. I’m very competitive, so I just like to create records and milestones. When they told me I had done something that had never been done before, my competitive instinct just kicked in and I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ ”
That competitive spirit comes in handy as a young male country artist, a field that is never lacking in either talent or new blood. Brown’s childhood spent moving from place to place may have played a hand in his current commitment to being the best. With each move, the singer often was the new kid in school, which crossed over onto the field as well. Brown played sports at each stop along his academic history and knew he had to prove himself every new school year.
“I had to attend so many different schools, and I played so many different sports, my job was to get onto the teams and be the best player out there,” he said. “I’ve always been like that, whether it’s just video games or anything that I do that I might be bad at, I’m going to do everything I can to win. It’s weird with country music, because no artist will come out and say that it’s competitive, but it is. We’re still family, we still love each other, so it’s just like a game and a job as well.”
That competitiveness might be what caused Brown’s first encounter with fame. His YouTube history of covers, which helped him build a big fan following before ever releasing a single, began after a series of auditions for television singing competition programs. He was selected at the age of 19 to compete on the third season of Fox’s “The X Factor” in 2013, only to leave after producers began pushing the idea of becoming a member of a boy band.
To hear Brown explain it, it wasn’t his ego getting in the way, as much as it was his thinking long-term about his career.
“I’ve seen very successful groups, but I’ve never seen one stay together,” Brown said. “Going back to that competitive factor, I just said that I didn’t want to do this with anyone else, I just wanted to do it on my own. I told myself that if I left the show, I’d be able to make it. Thankfully, God left with me, and he really has looked after me.”
With the recent string of success, the singer is doing everything he can to keep his fans’ interest. He understands that his presence on the internet is how many of them found him, so he stays active on various social media outlets. In a way, it helps him break away from the packs of both newcomers and those singers he grew up idolizing. It’s a way for him to remain connected with his fan base, as he did years ago.
“A lot of (older singers), I feel like they’ve been in the game for so long, they don’t really need to (do much on social media). They started without it, and their fans grew up without it, so they probably don’t know much about it either,” Brown said. “The younger generation came up together and learned all about social media together, especially my fans, so I think that’s why we connect so well.”
Details
Who: Kane Brown with opening act Morgan Wallen
When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30
Where: The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh
Cost: Sold out
Info: 919-424-1400 or RitzRaleigh.com
