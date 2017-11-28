Rapsody performs at Durham's "The Art of Cool" Saturday night, April 29, 2017.
Rapsody, Sylvan Esso score Grammy nods, while Lamar collaboration pays off for 9th Wonder

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 09:27 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It’s a good day for Triangle musicians.

Rapsody and 9th Wonder are Grammy nominees again – and so is Durham duo Sylvan Esso.

In nominations announced Tuesday morning, Snow Hill native Marlanna “Rapsody” Evans picked up two – Best Rap Album for “Laila’s Wisdom,” her major-label debut released earlier this fall, and Best Rap Song for “Sassy.” They’re her first solo nominations, after sharing in Kendrick Lamar’s Album of the Year nomination last year.

Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit, a Triangle-based producer and university professor, is recognized through his work with Lamar. Lamar is nominated for Album of the Year for “Damn.” Wonder produced that album’s final track, “Duckworth.”

Meanwhile, the Sylvan Esso duo of Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath scored for Best Dance/Electronic Album with “What Now” – their second album.

Wonder joined Rapsody in Lamar’s 2015 Album of the Year nomination for “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

Rapsody tweeted Tuesday: “Man....man.....THANK YOU so much to the @recordingAc......to my team, @JamlaRecords I love y’all! What a journey we’re on...................*tears of joy*”

Another nominee with North Carolina ties is Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton with his 17th nomination since 2002, in Best Traditional R&B Performance. His one Grammy win came in that category in 2008.

In other local connections, Hiss Golden Messenger multi-instrumentalist Brad Cook is credited as executive producer of The War on Drugs’ “A Deeper Understanding” – nominated for best rock album.

Overall, Jay-Z leads with eight total nominations, including album and record of the year. Lamar has seven nominations – up against Jay-Z and Rapsody in best rap album among them.

The Grammy Awards will be presented Jan. 28 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

