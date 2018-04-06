Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at entertainment complex in Memphis

"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis.
Media provided by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Edited by Cristina Rayas / McClatchy
