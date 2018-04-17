The Eagles in concert at Raleigh's PNC Arena

Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn takes a bow with The Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Joe Walsh introduces Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey as the The Eagles play Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Don Henley andThe Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn in concert with The Eagles at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Vince Gill on stage with The Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Timothy B. Schmit and The Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Joe Walsh on stage with The Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, wears a Carolina Hurricanes jersey as The Eagles play Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Vince Gill and The Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Joe Walsh on stage with The Eagles in concert at Raleigh, NC's PNC Arena Tuesday, April 17, 2018.