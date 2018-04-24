'Harry Potter and the Prisoner Of Azkaban' concert coming to Raleigh

The Harry Potter film concert series returns to Raleigh this fall.

The concert series will be back at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert," the third film in the Harry Potter series, Nov. 9-11 in the Memorial Auditorium.

The Raleigh stop is part of a global tour, with more than 900 performances in 28 countries in 2018, according to the series' website.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000. Ticket prices were not listed as of April 24.

"The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen," said Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter film concert series. "This is truly an unforgettable event."

"Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World," said Brady Beaubien, concert producer for the series.

For more information on the Harry Potter film concert series, go to www.harrypotterinconcert.com.