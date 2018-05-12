Kenny Chesney brings his "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" to Raleigh

Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Kenny Chesney and the "Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018" play Raleigh, N.C.'s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Saturday night, May 12, 2018.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com