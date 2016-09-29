5 things to help you blow Raleigh’s bluegrass festival wide open

It’s Raleigh’s fourth year hosting the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass conference and Wide Open Bluegrass festival, and the city has got this down. While it’s an absolute don’t-miss for hardcore bluegrass fans, there’s plenty for casual – or even indifferent – music fans to enjoy. In fact, it’s the perfect setting for the not-so-extreme to get a little taste (often for free) of what makes all these banjo lovers so devoted.
We’ve picked out some highlights for both the casual and diehard fans.
1 Hit the streets
Wide Open Bluegrass Streetfest is one of the highlights of IBMA’s five-day bluegrass binge, where you can hear some amazing music without spending a dime.
Just circle downtown Friday and Saturday to hit the City Plaza Stage, the Davie Street Stage, the Hargett Street Stage, the Capitol Stage and the Youth Stage to hear acts like Balsam Range, The Grass Cats, Town Mountain, Band of Ruhks, Jim Lauderdale, Billy Strings, Tommy Edwards and the Bluegrass Experience, and a whole bunch of others – and remember, it’s all free! Plus, you’ll find impromptu jam sessions nearly everywhere you turn, often into the wee hours.
2 Ramble to Red Hat
Where the Bluegrass Ramble fun left off Thursday night, Red Hat Amphitheater picks up Friday morning.
Red Hat’s Main Stage has music all day Friday and Saturday, featuring some of the biggest names in bluegrass: Ricky Skaggs, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Soggy Bottom Boys, Jerry Douglas’ Earls of Leicester and others on Friday; Steep Canyon Rangers, Kruger Brothers, Del McCoury Band, Becky Buller Band and others on Saturday. It happens 11 a.m.-11 p.m. both days and tickets are $40-$140.
3 Art market
You’ll find a lot more than squirrel and banjo art (although, we do love some squirrel and banjo art) at the World of Bluegrass Art Market, a juried showcase of North Carolina’s arts community on Fayetteville Street between Hargett and Martin. Also, nearly 100 vendors will be scattered across Streetfest this year, with a special “Got to be NC” area (on Fayetteville between Martin and Davie) showcasing products from throughout the state, and a “Shop Local Raleigh” area (on Fayetteville between Davie and Cabarrus), showcasing locally owned, independent businesses.
4 Food trucks and barbecue
This year during the Streetfest, food trucks will be parked from City Plaza to Lenoir Street, across from the Marriott Hotel. You can sample from Two Roosters Ice Cream, Oak City Fish and Chips, L’Arepa and more.
If you’ve got pork on your mind, don’t miss the big whole hog barbecue championship. The judging begins Saturday morning and you can buy sandwiches for $5 starting at 11 a.m. on Cabarrus Street near the Convention Center.
There are also two barbecue dinners, both on Cabarrus between McDowell and Salisbury: Southern Smoke BBQ of Garland, N.C., serves from 5-9 p.m. Friday; and Arrogant Swine of Brooklyn, N.Y., serves from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for each dinner cost $15.
5 People watching
It’s not quite N.C. State Fair-level people-watching, but it’s close. From hipsters to hillbillies (we say that with love), the diversity of hairstyles alone – both on the head and facial areas – can be captivating. The mix also changes a good bit from day to night, transitioning from the stroller set to heavily tattooed pickers. And where else might you see an Asian bluegrass virtuoso carrying a mandolin that costs as much a house?
Wide Open Bluegrass
▪ Get details on performers and schedules at wideopenbluegrass.com.
▪ Follow all News & Observer coverage at nando.com/bluegrass.
