IBMA Bluegrass Ramble Rolls Into Raleigh

Della Mae's Kimber Ludiker and Mipso's Libby Rodenbough play fiddle at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016. at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Kaia Kater performs at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Kaia Kater performs at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
From left: Libby Rodenbough and Wood Robinson of Mipso jam with Justin Hiltner and Joseph Terrell of Mipso at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Mipso's Libby Rodenbough plays fiddle at Shout and Shine: A Celebration of Diversity at The Pour House as part of the the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Noel McKay of High Plains Jamboree peforms at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Simon Flory of High Plains Jamboree at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay of High Plains Jamobree peform at The Pour House as part of the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Simon Flory and Noel McKay of High Plains Jamboree at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
