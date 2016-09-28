Camping at IBMA Bluegrass festival

David Holt and his young protege Josh Goforth onstage at Ebbs Chapel in Mars Hill, with Holt giving a history lesson about old-time music figure Bascom Lamar Lunsford before playing one of his songs. The musicians first met when Goforth was 12 years old and Holt was playing at his middle school.
Pisgah Forest bluegrass band Carolina Blue plays “Rocky Road Blues” on the Courthouse Square in downtown Brevard where they’ve been playing every Tuesday evening since 2003. Mandolinist Tim Jones and guitarist Bobby Powell are the band's co-founders/co-leaders, and they’ve been playing together for nearly 20 years.