Your best bluegrass bets for Thursday

Bill and the Belles
This Johnson City, Tenn.-based quartet infuses its classic country sound with humor and a contagious sense of fun. No wonder they’re a big hit in broadcasting – they’re the house band for Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time show. Tune in for a wide spectrum of country sounds.
Recommended if you like: The Secret Sisters, BR5-49
When playing: After midnight Thursday (technically 1 a.m. Friday) at Raleigh Convention Center Masters Workshop Stage and 11:30 p.m. Friday at Marriott State Ballroom AB.
Zoe & Cloyd
Asheville husband-and-wife duo John Cloyd Miller and Natalya Zoe Weinstein bring mountain music lovingly into the modern era with simple harmonies and instrumental prowess that’s a lot of fun to hear and watch.
Songs that stand out: “Running on Empty,” “Lazy Man Blues”
Recommended if you like: Mandolin Orange, South Carolina Broadcasters
When playing: 10 p.m. Thursday in Marriott State Ballroom AB and midnight Friday at Vintage Church.
Stacy Chandler: newsgirlstacy@gmail.com
