September 29, 2016 11:16 PM

Big winners at the IBMA awards include Flatt Lonesome, Earls of Leicester

From staff reports

RALEIGH

The Earls of Leicester won Entertainer of the Year, and Flatt Lonesome and Becky Buller picked up multiple awards Thursday night at the 27th Annual International Bluegrass Music Awards.

The honors were handed out at the Duke Energy Center in Raleigh – the fourth year the awards have been held in the city.

The winners were:

Entertainer of the Year: The Earls of Leicester

Female Vocalist of the Year: Becky Buller

Male Vocalist of the Year: Danny Paisley

Vocal Group of the Year: Flatt Lonesome

Instrumental Group of the Year: Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Song of the Year: “You’re the One,” Flatt Lonesome

Album of the Year: “Runaway Train,” Flatt Lonesome

Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year: “All Dressed Up,” Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers

Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year: “Fireball,” Special Consensus featuring Rob Ickes, Trey Hensley and Alison Brown

Emerging Artist of the Year: Mountain Faith

Recorded Event of the Year: “Longneck Blues,” Junior Sisk and Ronnie Bowman

Banjo Player of the Year: Charlie Cushman

Bass Player of the Year: Barry Bales

Dobro Player of the Year: Jerry Douglas

Fiddle Player of the Year: Becky Buller

Guitar Player of the Year: Bryan Sutton

Mandolin Player of the Year: Sierra Hull

Inductees into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame: Clarence White; the Rounder Founders: Ken Irwin, Marian Leighton Levy and Bill Nowlin

Distinguished Achievement Award: Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine, Boston Bluegrass Union, SiriusXM Radio’s Bluegrass Junction, Bill Emerson, Jim Rooney

