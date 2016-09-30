Bluegrass singer and musician Alison Krauss watches the IBMA Awards show from backstage Thursday night, Sept. 29, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C..
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Del McCoury looks over some notes in his dressing room backstage at the IBMA Awards in Raleigh, N.C..
Kelsi Robertson Harrigill of Flatt Lonesome makes a few last minute adjustments backstage before the band's performance at the IBMA Awards. Moments later, the band was named Vocal Group of the Year.
From left: Earls of Leicester band members Johnny Warren, Shawn Camp, and Charlie Cushman run through a song in the dressing room area backstage at the IBMA Awards show Thursday night.
Wearing his signature hat, Earls of Leicester mandolin player Jeff White tunes up by the food services table backstage at the IBMA Awards in Raleigh, N.C..
A musician waits in the wings to perform during the IBMA Awards Thursday night, Sept. 29, 2016.
The IBMA "Male Vocalist of the Year" award waits to be presented on a backstage table at the IBMA Awards ceremony.
Becky Buller waits backstage before performing at the IBMA Awards in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday night, Sept. 29, 2016. Buller was one of the big winners taking home Femaie Vocalist of the Year and Fiddle Player of the Year honors.
Bluegrass superstar Alison Krauss watches the IBMA Awards show from the wings backstage in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday night, Sept. 29, 2016.
IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year Sierra Hull gets a quick backstage hug from her banjo player Justin Moses after she received her award at the IBMA award ceremony in Raleigh, N.C..
