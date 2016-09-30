The Earls of Leicester perform at Raeligh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass celebration Friday night, Sept. 30, 2016. From left: Johnny Warren, Barry Bales, Shawn Camp and Jerry Douglas.
Jerry Douglas smiles while playing his dobro during a performance by The Earls of Leicester at Raleigh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass celebration.
The Earls of Leicester perform at Raeligh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass celebration Friday night, Sept. 30, 2016. From left: Johnny Warren, Jeff White, Barry Bales, and Shawn Camp.
Ricky Skaggs performs at Raeligh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during the IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass celebration Friday night, Sept. 30, 2016.
at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
at the Bluegrass Wander in downtown Raleigh, Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2016.
Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives perform at Raleigh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during Friday's Wide Open Bluegrass festivities.
Peter Rowan performs at Raleigh, N.C.'s Red Hat Amphitheater during Friday's Bluegrass Wide Open, Sept. 30, 2016.
Zach Mondry played the mandolin as shoppers look through t-shirts at vendor Tim Lee's booth on Fayetteville Street at the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass festival in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, September 30, 2016.
By early afternoon, the crowds began to swell outside as dad Jeff Fuller of Chapel Hill, center, strolled with his daughters Hazel Fuller, 4, left, and Gracey Fuller, 2, in stroller along Fayetteville Street during the Friday, September 30, 2016 portion of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
Students and teachers from the Exploris School wear ponchos at the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass festival in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, September 30, 2016. A brief storm caused fans to put on rain gear or head for the cover of buildings as the music of Danny Paisley and Southern Grass reverberated in downtown Raleigh.
Danny Paisley and Southern Grass perform as rain pelts attendees of the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass festival in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, September 30, 2016.
Members of Big Fat Gap bluegrass group from Chapel Hill, NC opened the day's music on the Capitol stage on Fayetteville Street, Friday, September 30, 2016 during the first day of the official Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
Members of the nearly all-girl string group Southern Magnolia from Pleasant Garden, NC play on the High Lonesome stage on Martin Street during the Friday, September 30, 2016 afternoon portion of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 downtown Raleigh this weekend.
From left, when the rain showers came early afternoon, Friday, September 30, 2016, hardcore bluegrass fans Mary Alice Fenwick, Ben Miller and Sharon Miller, all of Chocowinity, NC broke out the ponchos. Friday was the first day of the official Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
From left, Marilyn Dunnill and Judy Brill from Lake Gaston, NC applaud the bluegrass string group Southern Magnolia as they end a set on the High Lonesome stage on Martin Street during the Friday, September 30, 2016 portion of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
Three ladies, foreground, listen to the bluegrass music of Big Fat Gap on the Capitol Stage while watching children dance and play near the stage. In the background, Fayetteville Street fills rapidly during the Friday, September 30, 2016 portion of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
Framed by the mandolin and bass players, Wide Open Bluegrass festival goers stop to listen to the bluegrass offering from Big Fat Gap of Chapel Hill, NC on the Captiol Stage on Fayetteville Street during the Friday, September 30, 2016 portion of the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival 2016 in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
