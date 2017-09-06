More Videos

    Bobby Hicks and several other musicians hold a jam session in the western North Carolina town of Marshall. Hear the Bluegrass legend fiddle his way through "New River Train".

Bobby Hicks and several other musicians hold a jam session in the western North Carolina town of Marshall. Hear the Bluegrass legend fiddle his way through "New River Train". Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Bobby Hicks and several other musicians hold a jam session in the western North Carolina town of Marshall. Hear the Bluegrass legend fiddle his way through "New River Train". Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Bluegrass Raleigh

You won’t need a ticket to see these free Wide Open Bluegrass shows

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

September 06, 2017 4:55 AM

RALEIGH

One of the biggest, best World of Bluegrass attractions is the free Wide Open Bluegrass festival, which draws six-figure crowds into the streets of downtown Raleigh.

More than 100 acts will play all day and much of the night on seven stages across downtown Sept. 29-30 – all for free.

It’s part of the larger World of Bluegrass event, which spans Tuesday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Sept. 30 and includes the International Bluegrass Music Association awards, showcase and conference. Two days of paid shows will take place at Red Hat Amphitheater and include the Steep Canyon Rangers with Steve Martin and plenty more bluegrass favorites.

Highlights of the free festival include:

▪ Local favorites Chatham County Line playing one of their semi-rare electric sets.

▪ Multiple previous recipients of the prestigious Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass: 2015 winner Danny Barnes and 2013 winner Jens Kruger with his Wilkesboro ensemble Kruger Brothers.

▪ Fiddler Bobby Hicks, who lives in Marshall and is being inducted into the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame this year.

▪  Becky Buller, reigning best female vocalist and fiddler from last year’s IBMA Awards.

For your planning purposes, we’ve got the complete Wide Open Bluegrass street festival schedule right here:

BeckyBuller2016
Becky Buller plays the City Plaza Stage Saturday, Sept. 30, at 6:15 p.m. The show is free.
Shelly Swanger

City Plaza Stage

Friday

12 noon - Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

1:15 - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

2:30 - Ebony Hillbillies

3:45 - Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

5 - Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann & Friends

6:15 - Tim O’Brien featuring Jan Fabricius

7:45 - Nick Forster & Danny Barnes

9:30 - Gibson Brothers

Saturday

12 noon - Flashback

1:15 - Joe Newberry & April Verch

2:30 - Kids on Bluegrass

3:45 - Songs From the Road Band

5 - Bryan Sutton & Casey Campbell

6:15 - Becky Buller Band

7:45 - Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

9:30 - Chatham County Line (electric)

kruger brothers
The Kruger Brothers play the Davie Street Stage Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. The show is free.
krugerbrothers.com

Davie Street Stage

Friday

12:15 - Strictly Strings

1:30 - Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Sam Gleaves

2:45 - Zoe & Cloyd

4 - ShadowGrass

5:15 - Darin & Brooke Aldridge

6:30 - David Holt & Josh Goforth

8 - Kruger Brothers

9:45 - Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

Saturday

12:15 - ClayBank

1:30 - Piney Woods Boys

2:45 - Snyder Family Band

4 - Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass

5:15 - Strictly Clean & Decent

6:30 - Rorrer Brothers and Son

8 - Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

9:45 - Harris Brothers

Hargett Street Stage

Friday

12:30 - Carolina PineCones

1:45 - Chris Jones & Night Drivers

3 - Dave Adkins Band

4:15 - Grass Cats

5:30 - Tommy Edwards & Bluegrass Experience

6:45 - Missy Raines & The New Hip

8:15 - Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys

9:45 - Volume Five

Saturday

12:30 - Nixon, Blevins & Gage

1:45 - Williamson Brothers

3 - Hank, Pattie & The Current

4:15 - Kristy Cox

5:30 - Sideline

6:45 - Claire Lynch

8:15 - Kenny & Amanda Smith

9:45 - Slocan Ramblers

Capitol Stage

Friday

12:15 - FY5

1:30 - Honey Dewdrops

2:45 - Irene Kelley

4 - Nedski and Mojo

5:15 - 10 String Symphony

6:30 - Molly Tuttle Band

8 - Front Country

9:45 - Town Mountain

Saturday

12:15 - Outliers

1:30 - Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon

2:45 - Ms. Adeventure

4 - Newtown

5:15 - Scythian

6:30 - Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

8 - Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

9:45 - Wood & Wire

Dance Tent

Friday

12 noon - Square Dance with caller Aaron Ratcliffe and Blue Ridge Broadcasters

2 - Zydeco Ya Yas

3:15 - Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel

5 - Glorifying Vines Sisters

6:15 - Apple Chill Cloggers, Patrick Walsh & Friends

7:30 - Ebony Hillbillies

9:30 - To be announced

Saturday

12 noon - Square Dance with caller Kyle Johnson and Half Hog

2:30 - Clogging performance/workshop with Cane Creek Cloggers and Strictly Strings

4:15 - Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel

6:15 - Green Grass Cloggers, Uncle John & The Hollis Trio

7:30 - Gravy Boys

9:30 - Scythian

Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) at Martin Street

Friday

noon - Ruth Shumway & The High Ridge Pickers

1 - Eliza Meyer & Friends

2 - Ashe JAM Band

3 - Yates Family & Acoustic Heritage

4 - Virginia Luthiers Band with Wayne Henderson & Karlie Keepfer

5 - Strictly Strings

6 - Cane Mill Road

7 - ShadowGrass

8 - Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle & Jerry Salley

9:30 - Trailblazers

Saturday

noon - Karlie Keepfer & Friends

1 - Hill Family

2 - Tater Hill Mashers

3 - Creekside Crawfish

4 - Lang Sisters

5 - Cane Mill Road

6 - Strictly Strings

7 - Joe Newberry & April Verch

8 - Trailblazers

9:30 - ShadowGrass

Youth Stage at Raleigh Convention Center Plaza

Friday

noon - Dreamcatcher

1 - Michelle Canning Band

2 - Circus No. 9

3 - Strictly Strings

4 - Sowell Family Pickers

5 - Kids on Bluegrass

7 - Berklee Bluegrass All Stars

7:50 - Warren Wilson College

8:40 - East Tennessee State University

Saturday

noon - Seven Pine

1 - Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express

2 - #MASHTAG

3 - Dalton Gang

4 - Salt & Light

5 - Morehead State University

5:50 - Pellissippi State Community College

6:40 - Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble

7:30 - Glenville State College

8:20 - Denison University

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

