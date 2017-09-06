You won’t need a ticket to see these free Wide Open Bluegrass shows

One of the biggest, best World of Bluegrass attractions is the free Wide Open Bluegrass festival, which draws six-figure crowds into the streets of downtown Raleigh.
More than 100 acts will play all day and much of the night on seven stages across downtown Sept. 29-30 – all for free.
It’s part of the larger World of Bluegrass event, which spans Tuesday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Sept. 30 and includes the International Bluegrass Music Association awards, showcase and conference. Two days of paid shows will take place at Red Hat Amphitheater and include the Steep Canyon Rangers with Steve Martin and plenty more bluegrass favorites.
Highlights of the free festival include:
▪ Local favorites Chatham County Line playing one of their semi-rare electric sets.
▪ Multiple previous recipients of the prestigious Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass: 2015 winner Danny Barnes and 2013 winner Jens Kruger with his Wilkesboro ensemble Kruger Brothers.
▪ Fiddler Bobby Hicks, who lives in Marshall and is being inducted into the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame this year.
▪ Becky Buller, reigning best female vocalist and fiddler from last year’s IBMA Awards.
For your planning purposes, we’ve got the complete Wide Open Bluegrass street festival schedule right here:
City Plaza Stage
Friday
12 noon - Danny Paisley & Southern Grass
1:15 - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
2:30 - Ebony Hillbillies
3:45 - Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
5 - Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann & Friends
6:15 - Tim O’Brien featuring Jan Fabricius
7:45 - Nick Forster & Danny Barnes
9:30 - Gibson Brothers
Saturday
12 noon - Flashback
1:15 - Joe Newberry & April Verch
2:30 - Kids on Bluegrass
3:45 - Songs From the Road Band
5 - Bryan Sutton & Casey Campbell
6:15 - Becky Buller Band
7:45 - Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
9:30 - Chatham County Line (electric)
Davie Street Stage
Friday
12:15 - Strictly Strings
1:30 - Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Sam Gleaves
2:45 - Zoe & Cloyd
4 - ShadowGrass
5:15 - Darin & Brooke Aldridge
6:30 - David Holt & Josh Goforth
8 - Kruger Brothers
9:45 - Alan Bibey and Grasstowne
Saturday
12:15 - ClayBank
1:30 - Piney Woods Boys
2:45 - Snyder Family Band
4 - Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass
5:15 - Strictly Clean & Decent
6:30 - Rorrer Brothers and Son
8 - Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
9:45 - Harris Brothers
Hargett Street Stage
Friday
12:30 - Carolina PineCones
1:45 - Chris Jones & Night Drivers
3 - Dave Adkins Band
4:15 - Grass Cats
5:30 - Tommy Edwards & Bluegrass Experience
6:45 - Missy Raines & The New Hip
8:15 - Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys
9:45 - Volume Five
Saturday
12:30 - Nixon, Blevins & Gage
1:45 - Williamson Brothers
3 - Hank, Pattie & The Current
4:15 - Kristy Cox
5:30 - Sideline
6:45 - Claire Lynch
8:15 - Kenny & Amanda Smith
9:45 - Slocan Ramblers
Capitol Stage
Friday
12:15 - FY5
1:30 - Honey Dewdrops
2:45 - Irene Kelley
4 - Nedski and Mojo
5:15 - 10 String Symphony
6:30 - Molly Tuttle Band
8 - Front Country
9:45 - Town Mountain
Saturday
12:15 - Outliers
1:30 - Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon
2:45 - Ms. Adeventure
4 - Newtown
5:15 - Scythian
6:30 - Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
8 - Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle
9:45 - Wood & Wire
Dance Tent
Friday
12 noon - Square Dance with caller Aaron Ratcliffe and Blue Ridge Broadcasters
2 - Zydeco Ya Yas
3:15 - Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel
6:15 - Apple Chill Cloggers, Patrick Walsh & Friends
7:30 - Ebony Hillbillies
9:30 - To be announced
Saturday
12 noon - Square Dance with caller Kyle Johnson and Half Hog
2:30 - Clogging performance/workshop with Cane Creek Cloggers and Strictly Strings
4:15 - Contra Dance with caller Beth Molaro and Steamshovel
6:15 - Green Grass Cloggers, Uncle John & The Hollis Trio
7:30 - Gravy Boys
9:30 - Scythian
Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) at Martin Street
Friday
noon - Ruth Shumway & The High Ridge Pickers
1 - Eliza Meyer & Friends
2 - Ashe JAM Band
3 - Yates Family & Acoustic Heritage
4 - Virginia Luthiers Band with Wayne Henderson & Karlie Keepfer
5 - Strictly Strings
6 - Cane Mill Road
7 - ShadowGrass
8 - Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle & Jerry Salley
9:30 - Trailblazers
Saturday
noon - Karlie Keepfer & Friends
1 - Hill Family
4 - Lang Sisters
5 - Cane Mill Road
6 - Strictly Strings
7 - Joe Newberry & April Verch
8 - Trailblazers
9:30 - ShadowGrass
Youth Stage at Raleigh Convention Center Plaza
Friday
noon - Dreamcatcher
2 - Circus No. 9
3 - Strictly Strings
7 - Berklee Bluegrass All Stars
7:50 - Warren Wilson College
8:40 - East Tennessee State University
Saturday
noon - Seven Pine
1 - Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express
2 - #MASHTAG
3 - Dalton Gang
4 - Salt & Light
5:50 - Pellissippi State Community College
6:40 - Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble
7:30 - Glenville State College
8:20 - Denison University
