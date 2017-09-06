You won’t need a ticket to see these free Wide Open Bluegrass shows

More Videos 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma Pause 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 0:18 Visitors to Duke Chapel react to damage on a statue of Robert E. Lee 2:34 Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 6:56 Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:47 Hard choices NC schools face to reduce K-3 class sizes 0:32 Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:50 Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bobby Hicks jam session in Marshall, NC Bobby Hicks and several other musicians hold a jam session in the western North Carolina town of Marshall. Hear the Bluegrass legend fiddle his way through "New River Train". Bobby Hicks and several other musicians hold a jam session in the western North Carolina town of Marshall. Hear the Bluegrass legend fiddle his way through "New River Train". Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

